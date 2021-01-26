Is KTR's New Convoy Ready? Know The Cost Of New Fleet

Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao is likely to take over as Chief Minister of Telangana in the next few days. It is learned that the Telangana government is planning to purchase a fleet of sophisticated cars and KTR's convoy will have 10 vehicles.

According to the information from Intelligence Security Wing officials, among the 10 vehicles, 8 are completely bullet proof where as the other two vehicles will be used in emergecny prupose. Permission from Intelligence Security Wing is essential as the vehicles are bullet proof. It is said that the governement is planning to purchase armoured Toyota Land Cruiser Prados.

According to the reports, one of the cars in the convoy would be with high end technology that could detect explosives and another is reported to be equipped with a 'weapon mounting' system, the most advanced bullet proof fire fighter vehicle that could be used during emergencies.

Currently, CM KCR's convoy include high end cars including Toyota Land Cruiser Prados and Toyota Fortuners. The Intelligent sleuths are tight-lipped on these issues.

According to the sources, KTR's convoy will be ready in two months and the cost of each Land Cruiser is around 1.5 crore. The vehicles are reported to be equipped with a night vision camera that could be able to make things visible from a very long distance as well. KTR's convoy is likely to be white in colour. However, the vehicles used in CM's convoy will be changed for every three years. Telangana Police have purchased cars including Toyota Land Cruiser Prados and Toyota Fortuners as part of KCR's convoy.

Besides all these, most of the TRS MLAs are demanding KTR as the next Chief Minister of the state. However, many are predicting that KCR wants KTR to make his political successor and that's why he has made KTR as the working president of TRS after the pink party emerging out victorious in 2018 Assembly elections.