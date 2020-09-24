HYDERABAD: State Municipal Administration and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said that the government is planning to create a citizen services management portal to provide government services to its citizens on a single website.

"The new reforms will be useful for the citizens in multiple ways. A citizen services management portal will be created to provide government services to the citizens on a single website," he said on his official Twitter account.

This portal will enable citizens to avail any services online and a special dashboard would be set up to monitor the reforms and programmes being carried out by the respective departments at regular intervals, as reported by a daily.

The minister, along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with officials of various departments to discuss the new reforms required to improve the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) standards in the state.

It must be noted that Telangana stood third in the ease of doing business ranking of states for 2019 announced earlier this month.