KTR Meets Top Leaders of Business Conglomerates in Mumbai

Telangana Industries & Commerce Minister K.T. Rama Rao met with top business and industry leaders in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Thursday. K.T. Rama Rao met Tata Group’s Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of JSW Steel Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) Sanjiv Mehta.

KTR explained to them Telangana Government’s industry-friendly policies, economic progress achieved by the State which makes it a conducive destination for investments, the avenues to expand their operations, among other things.

During his meeting with Tata Group’s Chairman, the Minister explained the sectors where the group can further expand its operations and urged him to invest more in the State. Speaking about the progress achieved by Tata Groups in the aerospace and defense sector with Hyderabad as its base, he urged Tata Group to establish Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centers in Hyderabad. Also, KTR asked Chandrasekaran to explore the possibility of expanding Tata consultancy Services (TCS) to Warangal. Keeping in view that Tata Group has huge plans with respect to the Electronics sector, the Minister for Industries & Commerce has showcased the ideal investment climate in the State for the sector. Expressing extreme satisfaction over the Group’s business activities in Telangana, Mr Chandrasekaran said that their experience shows doing business in the State has been made hassle-free. Mr Chandrasekaran assured that Telangana will figure prominently in the Group’s expansion plans.

During his meeting with Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Steel Sajjan Jindal, Minister KTR said that the central government and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) came forward to establish a steel plant in Bayyaram. As there are ample reserves of iron ore in Bayyaram and adjacent Chhattisgarh, the area is ideal for setting up steel plant. Minister KTR assured Mr Jindal of complete cooperation if JSW Steel decides to establish a steel factory there. Stating that he was aware of the policies implemented in the State, Mr Sajjan Jindal praised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership for the progress achieved and investments attracted in the past few years.

Later, the Industries & Commerce Minister met with Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) Sanjiv Mehta where he discussed potential investment opportunities for the Group in the FMCG sector in the State. Minister KTR informed him that this is the right time to invest in Telangana State as per capita income and other financial indicators are rapidly improving and consequently, the purchasing power of people has also increased. The Industries & Commerce Minister said that farmers are being encouraged to take up oil palm plantation as the State government has set an ambitious production target. Thereafter, Minister KTR met with Managing Director of RPG Enterprises, Mr Anant Goenka, where they discussed the progress achieved by the State and investment opportunities.

