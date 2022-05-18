IT & Industries Minister KTR chaired a round table session organised by UK-India Business Council in London. Top management representatives from Deloitte, HSBC, JCB, E&Y, Rolls Royce Plc & others attended the meeting. IT Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan & British Deputy High Commissioner Dr Andrew Fleming were present.

During the session, the Minister introduced the progressive industrial policies of Telangana Government and also highlighted the investment opportunities in priority sectors like Information Technology, BFSI, Food Processing, Pharma and Life Sciences, Aerospace and Defence.

IT Minister KTR chaired a second round table session jointly organized by @UKIBC and @techUK in London today. Collaboration between the UK and Telangana in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cleantech, HealthTech and AgriTech was discussed in the meeting. pic.twitter.com/KdOznBFWn0 — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) May 18, 2022

Minister KTR also mentioned the availability of land, water, power and human resources in the State for prospective investors. The Minister reiterated that Telangana will either meet or beat the offer given by any Indian State.

IT Minister KTR also chaired a second round table session jointly organized by UK India Business Council and Tech UK in London today. Collaboration between the UK and India in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cleantech, HealthTech and AgriTech was discussed in the meeting.

During the session, Minister KTR stated that Hyderabad is India’s leading Tech Hub which already houses several marquee companies which are engaged in some cutting edge technology development.

Minister KTR added that Hyderabad offers great opportunities for SMEs in Emerging Technologies. The Minister mentioned that Telangana State has excellent sectoral policies unlike any other Indian state. Minister KTR opined that the Tech UK and HYSEA could work together on a bilateral engagement to help SMEs explore opportunities.

