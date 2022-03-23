KTR meets leadership team of Fisker Inc in USA

The Telangana delegation led by IT & Industries Minister KTR met with Fisker Inc. Chairman & CEO Henrik Fisker, CFO Geeta Fisker, and the management team in the USA.

Fisker is an American electric vehicle (EV) company.

Minister KTR thanked the leadership team of Fisker for choosing Hyderabad to set up their IT Development Center. The initial headcount of this upcoming center will be 300 IT Professionals.

During the meeting, Minister KTR gave an overview about the EV Policy of the Telangana State. Upon Minister KTR’s invitation, a team from Fisker would visit Hyderabad soon to understand the local EV ecosystem and explore other avenues of collaboration.

Fisker’s first EV Car model Ocean will be launched later this year. Upcoming Pear model will be launched in 2023-24. Fisker plans to produce about 2.5 Lakh vehicles per year.

The Minister gave an overview about the EV Policy of Telangana and explained how the EV ecosystem in the state is shaping up. He also highlighted the fact that Telangana is the nation's second largest producer of clean energy.