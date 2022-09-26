KTR Meets IIIT-Basar Students, Inquires About Infrastructure

Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao, along with ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy, V Srinivas Goud and Indra Kiran Reddy, visited IIIT-Basara,a state run university in Nirmal district of Telangana. He interacted with the students and had lunch with them at the mess.

KTR congratulated the new students of Pre University Course (PUC) 1 & 2 and asked about the details of E 1 and 2 students in the campus. The minister has inquired about the infrastructure, meals and hostel facilities and also asked the campus officials for details on the resolution of 12 demands. The in-charge VC Venkataramana briefed him on various issues.

Speaking to the students at the University, KTR lauded the students for peaceful protests and said, ''I liked that the Student Governing Council (SGC) did not involve politicians of the opposition or anyone else for the sake of politics. I also liked the fact that your protest was peaceful and you asked for issues to be solved and got the attention of the government. There was no other agenda behind this and I appreciate it.''

The minister said, ''We should have a mini T-Hub in this university that can spur innovation. The Education and I-T department will work together to come up with funds and we request you to send a proposal for the same. we will get it approved, I promise you. KCR has asked us to tell you that the government is with you.''

''The laptops that were given in the past were stopped. We are working out things and we will come back sometime in November to give you laptops. We also got to know that there are no facilities for sports. We will make sure to provide Rs 3 crore for a mini stadium to be established for outdoor sports. We will be able to finish that in 6-8 months,'' he said.

He further said, ''We will also establish a state-of-the-art digital lab with 1,000 computers. We will also give 50 additional modern classrooms.''

This is KTR's first visit to the institute. In July, over 100 students fell ill at the PUC-1 and PUC-2 hostels and many fell unconscious. Protests erupted at the university as the students demanded better quality food, drinking water and other facilities at the institute. The opposition also criticised the government for not resolving issues at the university.

The minister interacted with employees and representatives of BNDT Labs and NTT Data Business solutions in Adilabad district before arriving at the university campus.

