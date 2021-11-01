KTR Meets French Professor Daniel Negers A Telugu Researcher

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who is on an official visit to Paris met Daniel Negers, a professor in the department of south Asia and Himalayan studies of the French National Institute for Oriental Languages and Civilisations.

KTR said that Daniel Negers has been doing research in the Telugu language for more than three decades. He said that Daniel is speaking Telugu like a native of the language. KTR asserted that, “It is really inspiring that you have such great love for the language in a country thousands of miles away.” Here are the tweets made by KTR.

A delegation from Telangana led by IT Minister KTR comprising senior officials left for Paris last week to take part in many events there from October 28.

KTR and other officials met the top managements of several French business houses and explained the collaboration opportunities available in Telangana for the French small and medium enterprises

KTR also met Sanofi’s Head of International Operations Fabrice Baschiera and Head of Global Vaccines Public Affairs Isabelle Deschamps.