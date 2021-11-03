KTR Meets Family Of Rajanna Sircilla District Rape Survivor At Niloufer Hospital

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao met the family members of a six-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by a man. She was undergoing treatment in the Niloufer Hospital. Doctors said that she is out of danger. According to the reports, the minor girl was raped on October 27. The incident took place in Almaspur village of Yellareddypet Mandal, Rajanna Sircilla district.

KTR expressed grief over the incident and said that strict action will be taken on the culprits. KTR promised that he would support the family and further stated that the best treatment would be provided to the girl.

According to Hans India, the tribal girl who was raped on October 27 was first admitted to a local government hospital. It is said that the girl was later shifted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad. Dr. Raj Kumar, Medical Officer, Niloufer Hospital said that the girl had vomiting and other issues and will be treated for another 4 to 5 days. He further stated that the girl will be provided psychological counselling as well.