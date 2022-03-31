KTR Makes Satirical Comments On PM Narendra Modi

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao never leaves any stone unturned to make comments on the opposition parties. KTR made satirical comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took to his Twitter and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share with the people of Telangana on the quantum of the government of India's contribution to the Mission Bhagiratha Scheme. Here is the tweet made by KTR.

Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, please share with the people of Telangana on the quantum of Govt of India’s contribution to the Mission Bhagiratha scheme? Appropriating a flagship program of #Telangana Govt where your Govt has Zero contribution is not befitting stature of a PM pic.twitter.com/x5nv7S8GU4 — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 30, 2022

KTR retweeted a tweet in which it was mentioned that the BJP government has been saying about its double engine government from the beginning. Here is the tweet retweeted by KTR.

KTR also shared a screengrab which says, petrol, diesel prices were hiked by nearly a rupee a litre each, the 9th increase in 10 days.