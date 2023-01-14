KTR Leads Telangana Delegation to Davos 2023

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will lead a delegation from Telangana state to the World Economic Forum, which will be held at Davos, Switzerland between 16-20th January 2023. The delegation is flying from Hyderabad on 14th January night and will reach Zurich on 15th January afternoon. They will then proceed to Davos by road.

This is the fifth time that the state business delegation has gone to WEF, Davos. Telangana state has sent a delegation to WEF, Davos, for the first time in the year 2018, followed by years 2019, 2020 and 2022.

The global summit of business and political leaders generally happens in the month of January. But due to Covid wave, the 2022 event was held in the month of May. The 2023 World Economic Forum is happening under the theme ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’.

The alpine resort town of Davos, which is at an altitude of 1560 metres above sea level, is all decked up to host the prestigious annual summit.

World Economic Forum President Borge Brende in his invitation to KTR had written "Your leadership in transforming Telangana into a leading technology powerhouse is noteworthy”

Apart from participating in various sessions at the WEF, KTR will be meeting top leadership of several global marquee companies at the Telangana Pavilion setup in Davos. KTR will also be participating in industry round tables organised on the sidelines of WEF.

With an ultimate aim to showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global firms and to create more employment opportunities for Telangana youth in the private sector, KTR will spell out the progressive and industry friendly policies of Telangana government.

Telangana delegation's previous trips to WEF were highly successful and fetched huge investments resulting in large scale job creation for local youth. Several investments are expected to be clinched during this year as well.

The Telangana delegation includes IT & Industries Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy, Director Lifesciences Shakti Nagappan, Director Automotives Gopal Krishnan and Director Digital Media Dileep Konatham.

