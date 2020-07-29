HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a railway under-bridge and works for widening of Fatehnagar flyover.



Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that 137 link roads are being laid to minimise traffic congestions. “The new Railway Under-Bridge will ease traffic stress considerably on the Fatehnagar Flyover. It will also reduce the travelling distance by 6.5 Km. The construction of this project will be completed within a year,” he said.

KTR also stated that the flyover which is being constructed at Balanagar would be completed by September. He instructed the officials to go for intensified plantation as part of the road widening works.

Referring to the double bedroom houses for the poor, the minister said that one lakh double bedroom houses will very soon be handed over to the beneficiaries in the city.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the minister KTR had already sanctioned a water reservoir, indoor stadium and Mahaprasthanam in the past and now he has bestowed the city with the rail under bridge. Praising the urban development minister, Srinivas Yadav said that he has not seen such a dynamic leader in his 30 years of political career while crediting him with many development activities that were taken up in the city.

Later, KTR also laid a foundation stone for the construction of ‘C.Na.Re Saraswatha Sadanam Auditorium in Banjara Hills to commemorate the 89th birth anniversary of Padma Bhushan and Jnanapeeth Award recipient Dr C Narayana Reddy and paid glowing tributes to him.