HYDERABAD: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for Medha Servo Rail Coach Factory in Rangareddy district on Thursday, August 13.

Medha rail coach factory is being constructed in Kondakal village of Shankarpally Mandal in Rangareddy district. It is spread over 100 acres and is being constructed with a budget of Rs 800 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Medha Rail Coach factory would become another achievement of the K. Chandrashekar Rao led government. KTR said, "The district has received an investment of Rs 800 crore, and this will create employment opportunities for hundreds of people."

The minister said that Ranga Reddy district is already getting huge investments in the construction and real estate sectors. Ranga Reddy district has become a focal point for IT, software companies, pharmacy, international airport, hardware parks as well as higher education institutions, universities and tourism, KTR said.

The minister said that Medha Servo Drives, a manufacturer of textile industry train coaches and diesel electric locomotives, will set up its unit in Kondakal village with an investment of Rs 800 crore. For this, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has undertaken the acquisition of 100 acres of land in 2017 after signing an intellectual agreement with the government, said KTR.