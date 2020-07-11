HYDERABAD: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday laid the foundation for the construction of a four-lane bi-directional elevated corridor from Indira Park to VST and a second level three-lane bi-directional flyover from Ram Nagar to Baghlingampally.

These structures have been constructed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at an estimated cost of Rs 426 crore. These flyovers will be made of steel, unlike conventional flyovers.

Both bridges are being taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

The steel bridge from Indira park to VST junction will be constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 350 crore and the flyover from Ramnagar to Baghlingampally will be constructed at the cost of Rs 76 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said the GHMC had completed road works with intensified efforts in the last four months.

He also further added that GHMC will also complete pending works at the earliest and also said that the Amberpet flyover will be completed as per the schedule.

Construction of steel bridge has facilitated in completing the works much faster than the conventional structure.

Telangana government is committed to constructing skyways with a cost of Rs 5,000 crore but defence lands were required for constructing these structures, the minister said.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy has also participated in the program.