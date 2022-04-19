KTR Launches Telangana’s SpaceTech Framework in Metaverse

The Government of Telangana has launched its SpaceTech Framework to support the participation of private industry in the SpaceTech sector and thereby increase India’s share in the global market growing at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach USD 558 Bn in 2026. The vision of the framework is to vision to “Establish Telangana as a globally recognized one-stop destination in Space Technology”. Under the framework, the government seeks to build an ecosystem where the advancement of technologies in SpaceTech is increasingly done within India both by supporting indigenous development and attracting the best global companies.

The launch event that was conducted from 5 PM to 6:15 PM on 18th April has also become the First Ever Official Event in Metaverse. For the event, a custom development of a space-themed metaverse that allows interaction with nearby attendees without disrupting the event proceedings was carried out. The same was spearheaded by the Emerging Technologies Wing, ITE&C Dept. of the state government and implemented by a Hyderabad startup called Gamitronics. Towards the closing of the event, the NFT collection corresponding to this unique event and comprising limited edition Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze virtual coins has also been launched on OpenSea under the listing account named TSGovtEmergingTechnologies.

The move to launch the Telangana’s state-specific SpaceTech Framework came amidst the recent national reforms in the sector and strategic advantage of the state owing to its robust ecosystem in SpaceTech with established industry players like Ananth Technologies, MTAR, VEM Technologies, etc., start-ups like Skyroot Aerospace, Dhruva Space, etc. The advantage is evident has Telangana based SMEs had contributed 30% of parts for ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). The government also seeks to leverage Hyderabad’s unique position by leveraging the synergies with its robust aerospace and defence ecosystem.

The framework has been officially launched today in the presence of Shri KT Rama Rao, Hon'ble Minister for ITE&C, I&C, and MAUD, Government of Telangana; Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, Shri S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO; and Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe). Since the event was in metaverse, each of these key dignitaries in addition to representatives of the Telangana Secretariat and various industry members had their custom avatars with real life resemblance developed using 360° photos/videos captures.

The initiatives to be undertaken under the SpaceTech Framework shall support accelerated growth in the sector. The overall objectives of the policy are 5 fold:

i) Become a global technology hub for SpaceTech

ii) Foster and support business and entrepreneurship in SpaceTech

iii) Attract global investments and partners

iv) Boost space-related manufacturing and become a preferred destination

v) Become the preferred testbed for remote sensing applications, especially for socioeconomic development.

To achieve the objectives of the framework, the initiatives, collaborations and programs shall be undertaken under 4 key pillars:

i) Enabling Access to Infrastructure

ii) Business Facilitation and Collaboration

iii) Skill Development & Training

iv) Promoting Research & Innovation.

Further, the state shall have 5 focus areas in adopting downstream applications of SpaceTech: Agriculture & Insurance, Urban Planning & Development, Disaster Management, Environment & Natural Resources, and Internet & Communication.

“Telangana has always been a ‘start-up state’ and a key supporter for innovation. As the Indian SpaceTech sector is witnessing increasing activity by the private sector, the state seeks to further boost its already leading SpaceTech ecosystem to establish Telangana as a globally recognized one-stop destination in Space Technology. It is time to support the SpaceTech industry led by Indians to build solutions in the country and then export globally!”, said K. T. Rama Rao, Minster of ITE&C, I&C and MA&UD, Government of Telangana.

