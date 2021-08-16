KTR launches Online Intinta Innovator Exhibition 2021

The exhibition has more than 100+ innovators across 33 districts of Telangana exhibiting their innovations through a virtual showcase.

The annual exhibition of innovators from across 33 districts by Telangana State Innovation Cell; Online Intinta Innovator Exhibition was launched today by Honorable Minister of IT, Shri. K T Rama Rao at Rajanna Sircilla district. While Principal Secretary of IT & IC, Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS was present virtually Collectorate and District Magistrate of Rajanna Sircilla Shri. D. Krishna Bhaskar, IAS, along with Telangana State Innovation Cell team was present at the physical launch.

The online exhibition that has more than 100 innovations panning across the sectors Agriculture, Sanitation, Technology, Mobility, Water, Health from innovators panning out from school student to homemaker, from a mechanic to the farmer is an effort to promote innovation and creativity in the state of Telangana.

People can visit the virtual showcase of innovations at www.teamtsic.telangana.gov.in/intinta-innovator-exhibition-2021/

District Science Officers of all the 33 districts of Telangana are appointed as Nodal Officers for the program, under the guidance of District Collectors.

This exhibition was also conducted physically as a part of the larger district-level Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking at the launch, Honorable Minister, said, "Intinta Innovator program by Govt. of Telangana today stands as a testimony for inclusive innovation growth in Telangana. 105 Innovators who are scouted through this 2021 exhibition in the state, remind us that solutions are not meant to be imitated from foreign countries. But they are innovated based on the real problems being faced by our fellow Indians."

Speaking about the rationale and way forward for the exhibition, Principal Secretary of IT&IC, Jayesh Ranjan, said, "While the exhibition is a state-wide annual scouting mechanism for innovative minds across 33 districts, the Government will further support the innovators through programs with sector-specific, and need-specific approaches. We are committed to nurturing innovation culture irrespective of demographic and geographic factors of innovators."