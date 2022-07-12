Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao said that the government is skilling the manpower on a grand scale. He said that Telangana Academy Skills and Knowledge (TASK) has trained 25K+ students already and it aims to train at least one lakh youth in high school in Al foundation courses.

The IT Minister launched three projects — iRASTE Telangana, Bodhyaan Car Platform and Microlabs at IIIT-Hyderabad on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, KTR said Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the fastest growing technologies as per Gartner’s 2002 CEO Survey while adding Al is the top priority for business leaders and has remained top priority for the third year in a row.

KTR said according to the NITI Aayog estimates, “AI is expected to raise India’s GVA by 1.3 per cent resulting in an addition to $957 billion to India’s economy in 2035 or 15 per cent higher GVA.”

Rao further said, “I'm constantly reminded by our Chief Minister to use technology for the common man and assess its societal impact of technology. I’m glad to see that INAI’s projects are focused on building AI solutions for population scale. Each of these projects will save many lives either directly or indirectly.”

Minister @KTRTRS launched Project iRaste Telangana, BODHYAAN Car Platform and MicroLabs at IIIT Hyderabad today. pic.twitter.com/bkmnUzhtB1 — IIIT Hyderabad (@iiit_hyderabad) July 12, 2022

He also congratulated IIIT-Hyderabad Director Prof P J Narayanan on setting up a Centre for Quantum Science and Computing at IIITH and assured the state government's full support in taking it up the facility further.

Narayanan said, “We teamed up with Intel and the Government of Telangana to create INAI in 2020. IHub-Data was established by DST at IIIT-H later that year. These entities join forces on three projects in healthcare and transportation areas that are being launched today.”