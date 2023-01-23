KTR Launches Amazon Air Cargo Services In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao launched Amazon India’s Amazon Air a dedicated air cargo network, at GMR Aero Technic, Hyderabad, on Monday. The e-commerce giant chose Telangana to launch Amazon Air outside North America and Europe, to further enhance its transportation network and enable faster deliveries to customers in India.

Listing out Telangana’s achievements in the aerospace sector, KTR said that it won the Best State Award for Aerospace from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India three times in a row, and Hyderabad was ranked the “Most Cost-Effective Aerospace City in the World” by FT FDA global rankings. “Telangana’s growth and success are intricately linked to the expansion of the logistics sector including its air cargo infrastructure. Air cargo traffic in Hyderabad also witnessed a 35% growth in volumes during 2021. Hyderabad airport is one of the best airports in the world and it continues to win laurels every year,” Minister KTR said.

The Minister said that Amazon Air’s launch was a landmark moment for the State, Indian Aviation and Indian e-commerce industries. In the long run, he said, it will also help onboard more sellers from Telangana and the rest of India on Amazon’s global e-commerce platform. The Minister assured complete support to Amazon’s activities in the State. “Hyderabad is home to Amazon’s world’s largest campus. Amazon Web Services chose to invest over $4.4 billion (Rs.36,300 Cr) in Hyderabad. Amazon has in Hyderabad its largest fulfillment footprint in Asia,” Minister KTR added.

Minister @KTRTRS launched @amazonIN's 'Amazon Air', in Hyderabad today. Amazon is the 1st e-commerce company in India to launch the dedicated air cargo network. It chose #TriumphantTelangana to launch Amazon Air outside North America and Europe. pic.twitter.com/V5LhiNQhzy — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) January 23, 2023

Speaking further about achievements of the State, he said that Telangana registered a GSDP of USD 140 Billion in Financial Year 2021-22, per capita has doubled since 2014: from Rs 1.24 lakh to Rs 2.78 lakh and the State ranked second in India’s Innovation Index. The State secured a spot among top three States in India in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings given jointly by World Bank and the Government of India.

Praveen PA, Director of Aerospace and Defence; Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Customer Fulfilment (APAC, MENA & LATAM) & WW Customer Service, Amazon; Sarah Rhoads, Vice President, Amazon Global Air; Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President, Public Policy, Amazon India; Raoul Sreenivasan, Director, Amazon Global AIR Planning, Performance & Cargo; Abhinav Singh, Director, FC, Supply Chain & GSF attended the launch event.

