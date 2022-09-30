KTR Lauds SC Judgement On Abortion Rights For Women

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for IT, Industries, and MAUD K T Rama Rao lauded the Supreme Court's judgment on women's abortion rights. Taking to Twitter on Friday KTR as he is popularly known stated, "Wholeheartedly applaud & welcome the landmark Pro-Choice judgment delivered by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India on the #AbortionRights women," Rama Rao, also a Minister of Telangana, tweeted.

Wholeheartedly applaud & welcome the landmark Pro-Choice judgement delivered by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on the #AbortionRights women👏👏 — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 30, 2022

The Supreme Court in a landmark judgment rendered on Thursday expanded the scope of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and the corresponding rules to include unmarried women for abortion between 20-24 weeks of pregnancy, saying limiting the provision to cover only married women would render it discriminatory and violative of Article 14.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, JB Pardiwala and AS Bopanna delivered the verdict on the interpretation of the MTP Act, and whether unmarried or single women can be allowed like their married counterparts the benefit of abortion up to 24 weeks. The top court said the distinction between married and unmarried women under the abortion laws is “artificial and constitutionally unsustainable” and perpetuates the stereotype that only married woman are sexually active.The court also said that the law cannot be static and should be evolved with changing times, adding that non-traditional relationships, like live-in, should be recognised under the law.

Also Read: Supreme Court Says All Women Are Entitled To Safe, Legal Abortion