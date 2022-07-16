KTR Lashes Out At Modi Govt For Not Helping Flood Hit Telangana

TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao lashed out at the Narendra Modi government for not helping the rain-battered Telangana. He said that the centre is taking revenge on Telangana state by not sanctioning funds in the current situation. He further stated that centre is treating Telangana like an enemy. He said that Modi has released Rs 1,000 crore as advance relief fund to flood-hit Gujarat but not responded on the rain-battered Telangana. He asserted that Modi should respond immediately and should release funds to the state.

“Just like the financial sanctions imposed on the enemy countries, the union government is imposing several restrictions on Telangana to release funds and give fiscal approvals. Despite the unprecedented floods in Godavari River, the Centre did not release even a paise to the State towards relief measures," KTR said speaking to media persons.

"The Central government is objecting to us taking up construction of Rythu Vedikas and drying platforms for the benefit of the farmers. Why such wild allegations of corruption and irregularities unless we misused the funds? Instead, the union government should encourage other States to emulate Telangana and create assets like Rythu Vedikas under the scheme," he suggested.

