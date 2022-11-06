KTR Keeps His Promise to Adopt Munugode Constituency After TRS Win in Bypoll

Nalgonda: After wresting the Munugode Assembly seat in the high-voltage by-election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said as promised earlier he would adopt the constituency and ensure its development.

The TRS leader had earlier promised to adopt Munugode constituency and develop it if the TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy was voted to victory in the by-poll.

As the people of Munugode Assembly constituency delivered the verdict in favour of TRS, the MA&UD minister KTR thanked the voters and party cadre for ensuring the victory of pink party in the recently held by-elections.



“Many congratulations to @Koosukuntla_TRS Garu on being elected as the MLA of Munugodu

Thanks to the people of Munugodu for reposing faith in TRS party & Hon’ble CM KCR’s leadership 🙏

As promised, will adopt the constituency & work towards expeditious progress of pending works,” KTR tweeted.

The TRS won the Munugode bypoll by over 10,000 votes as its candidate K Prabhakar Reddy emerged the winner with a majority of 10,113 votes. A total of 2,25,192 votes were polled and 47 candidates were in the fray. The pink party polled 96,598 votes and was followed by BJP (86,485) and Congress (23,864).



