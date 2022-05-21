KTR Invites Arrival UK to Build Sustainable Buses in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao along with Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and the senior leadership of ALLOX Resources (a Hyderabad based company) visited Arrival UK Limited at Banbury. Arrival is a London headquartered NASDAQ listed revolutionary technology company which is using a new and better approach to sustainable manufacturing focusing on electric vehicles in the Commercial vehicle segment like buses and vans.

Arrival UK Ltd has joined hands with Allox Resources LLP to scope the Business for Arrival’s Buses and other Electric Vehicles in Telangana and India as a territory.

KTR discussed possible use of Arrival vans and buses for last mile connectivity for the Metro, ambulance services, long haul bus services, etc. He also said he wished to see Arrival’s Bus fleet service being launched in Hyderabad in line with Telangana’s vision to become the most electrified state in India in terms of mobility. With companies like Arrival investing in Telangana, this goal should be achieved sooner.

Also Read: Centre Cuts Excise Duty, Petrol and Diesel Prices to Drop by Rs 9.5 and Rs 7

The Telangana IT Minister KTR and Principal Secretary IT, I&C Jayesh Ranjan assured Arrival of all support possible from the Government of Telangana. They also discussed the EV policy which provides preferential market access to companies manufacturing out of Telangana and handed over a letter of support to Arrival for preferential market access for its buses. The state would soon also encourage private companies and educational institutions to shift to Electric buses to reduce the net emissions.