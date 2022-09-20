KTR Invited To 2022 Digital Bridge Forum To Be Held At Kazakhstan

HYDERABAD: Telangana's Minister for Information Technology KT Rama Rao is invited to be an honorary guest at the '2022 Digital Bridge Forum' to be held at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, from September 28-29.

Minister for Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bagdat Mussin, extended the invitation on behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan. The Forum is hosted by the Ministry. Under the theme 'Central Asia as a platform, the trends, challenges, and progress in IT and innovations, will be explored. There will be discussions on economic and technological cooperation across Central Asia and globally.

The Forum focuses on the latest tech advancements and innovations, including those in big data, and cloud solutions, as well as the digital transformation of public services and investment in digital infrastructure.

