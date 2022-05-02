KTR Inaugurates P&G India’s New Liquid Detergent Manufacturing Unit In Hyderabad

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao inaugurated P&G’s new state-of-the-art liquid detergent manufacturing unit in Hyderabad today. Also present at the inauguration were Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy, Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce Jayesh Ranjan and Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G Indian Subcontinent. This is P&G’s first liquid detergent manufacturing unit in India. The company has invested nearly Rs. 200 crore in setting up the new liquid detergent unit. As P&G continues to invest in its Hyderabad plant, it will also enable direct and indirect employability of the local community. The Hyderabad site is P&G’s largest manufacturing plant in India spread across 170 acres of land at Kottur in Mahbubnagar district, about 36 km from Hyderabad. It currently focuses on producing the company’s fabric care brands Ariel and Tide, and baby care brand Pampers. In line with P&G’s commitment to driving inclusive growth in India, over the years, P&G has invested nearly INR 1,700 crores in setting up manufacturing operations in Hyderabad.

KT Rama Rao said, “I want to congratulate P&G on the inauguration of its new liquid detergent manufacturing unit. I thank P&G for its continued support to the communities in Telangana during the pandemic and through its P&G Shiksha program. It is impressive to see P&G’s effort on driving gender equality and sustainability. This plant was inaugurated by Chief Minister in 2014, and over the years, P&G has expanded its operations in the state. We thank and look forward to P&G’s continued support & partnership as in Telangana. This is a testimony of the state’s potential, opportunity and support to the industry.”

Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, of P&G Indian Subcontinent, said, “We are delighted to announce the start of our first liquid detergents manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. We strategically chose Hyderabad to be the location for expanding our operations as it provides an investor-friendly environment and best-in-class facilities enabled by the government. We thank Minister of Industries KTR and the Telangana government for their support in setting up this state-of-the-art manufacturing unit which will enable us to serve the consumers across the country.”

He further added, “Hyderabad is playing a key role in P&G’s growth in the country. In addition to our facility, we have set-up our state-of-the-art Planning Service Center and a dedicated Technology Center in Hyderabad which integrates global innovation with local needs bringing the best of the globe to our consumers in India.” Through its flagship CSR program P&G Shiksha, the company has been supporting the education of underprivileged children across the country.

On the sidelines of the event, KTR, Sabitha Indira Reddy, Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce Jayesh Ranjan, and Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G Indian Subcontinent inaugurated new classrooms and sports complex at the P&G Shiksha supported Inmulnarva Zilla Parishad High School. Over the years, in Telangana, the company has built, upgraded, and refurbished nearly 35+ schools with 100+ classrooms, and sports, sanitation and hygiene amenities. Through its P&G Shiksha program, the company will impact more than 2 lakh children across the state. In addition to this, every year, through the P&G Mother Daughter Health & Hygiene Program, P&G educates and distributes free pads to adolescent girls. P&G also signed an MOU with the Telangana Govt to partner in the area of menstrual health and hygiene education in the state of Telangana. P&G also donated 1.3L sanitary pads to the government.

P&G’s Hyderabad manufacturing site is also leading the way in raising the bar on gender diversity within the company. It was among the few manufacturing sites in India to enable women employees to operate across all shifts. In an unprecedented move, the site collaborated with the government to receive approval that enabled women to work across shifts. The site also houses in-house creche facility to support the parents within its workforce. The Hyderabad site is fully committed to environmental sustainability. Last year, it also became P&G’s first site in India to set-up an in-house solar plant. The site is also a ‘zero manufacturing waste to landfill’ which means that zero manufacturing waste is discharged to landfills.