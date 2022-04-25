KTR Inaugurates Integrated R&D And Manufacturing Facility Of Ferring Pharma

KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana inaugurated the facility of the Ferring Pharmaceuticals in Hyderabad, which is being established with a total investment of about 30 Million EUROs and total employment of around 110 people.

Mr. Francois Hosotte, Vice President, Strategic Projects & Engineering, Ferring Pharma, Mr. Anindya Ghosh, Managing Director & Site Head, Ferring Pharma, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, (IT, E&C), Govt. of Telangana, Mr. EV Narsimha Reddy, VC & MD, TSIIC, Mr. Shakthi Nagappan, Director (LS), Government of Telangana, were present during the event.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years and has a portfolio covering treatments from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, privately-owned Ferring now employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries in more than 50 countries, and markets its products in 110 countries. Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology.

Mr KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries and Commerce while congratulating Ferring Pharma said “We are extremely happy to welcome Ferring Pharmaceuticals, which is a Switzerland-headquarted global biopharmaceutical group, to the vibrant ecosystem of Hyderabad and Genome Valley. While the company has about 12 R&D Centers and 13 Manufacturing Sites across the Globe, I have been told that this facility is truly State of the art with unique capabilities in Formulation development, packaging development and analytical development. I congratulate the entire team of Ferring on this occasion. I am happy to note that the company, which is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, will focus on developing and manufacturing urology products”.

Mr. Francois Hosotte, Vice President of Strategic Projects & Engineering, Ferring Pharmaceuticals said that Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical company. Everything we do is founded in our mission to build healthy families and help people live better lives. In pursuit of our mission to become a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology we have invested 18% of our 2B euros revenue in R&D. Driven by our entrepreneurial spirit and enabled by a decentralized organizational setup, Ferring harnesses its world-class competencies in science and business with other innovative technologies to create solutions for patients and doctors. This campus is a living embodiment of our mission and these goals!

As expressed in the Ferring philosophy, we are committed to conducting a responsible business based on respect, integrity, and doing the right thing in the countries and communities we are proud to be a part of. This campus is bringing together Development and Production activities in two separate buildings for a total of 7’500 m2.

Anindya Ghosh, Managing Director, Ferring Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (Ferring Pharmaceuticals) said, “It has been an excellent experience working with all the Govt. agencies, and would like to thank the Government all for your transparency and supportive nature. I have to specially mention the TS iPass portal – in every sense, it is a ‘single’ window approach that makes things very easy and transparent for Industries”

This Site in Hyderabad is an integrated facility with R&D and Manufacturing capability. The R&D capability includes Formulation Development, Packaging Development and Analytical Development. The Manufacturing facility is mainly designed for Oral Solid Dosage Form.