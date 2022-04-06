KTR Inaugurates First Facility Of Canadian Jamp Pharmaceuticals In Hyderabad

Jamp Pharma Corporation, Canada, a leading generic player in the pharmaceutical industry in Canada, today announced the commissioning of its Centre of Excellence-first facility outside Canada in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. The facility is being established with a total investment of about Rs. 250 crores and total employment of around 200 people. The company has already invested around Rs. 100 crores in the first phase & created employment for around 80 people and is planning to implement other phases in next 2 years.

The new facility in Hyderabad will contribute to about 25% of Jamp’s total product pipeline in phase 1 itself and is one of the key drivers for Company’s growth plan. The Centre of Excellence is designed to cater solid oral dosage form, powders, topicals, nasal delivery and liquid oral pharmaceutical products for regulated markets. Further, the company is working on another project- a manufacturing facility for Nasal Spray which is intended to be completed in a year.

JAMP Pharma Group was launched in 1988. Originally a contract manufacturing organization, the company now provides high-quality medicines and health solutions for patients and consumers. To read more about Jamp Pharma, please see www. jamppharma. ca

The facility was inaugurated by Mr. K.T Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Industries, IT, MA & UD, Government of Telangana in the presence of Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, Mr. EV Narsimha Reddy, VC&MD, TSIIC and Mr. Shakthi Nagappan, Director (Life Sciences & Pharma), Government of Telangana along with Dr.Satyanarayana Chava, Founder & CEO, Laurus Labs and senior leaders from Jamp Pharma Corporation-Mr. Louis Pilon, President and CEO and Mr. SukhadJuneja, Senior Vice President.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon. Minister, Mr. K.T Rama Rao said, “We are thrilled to host the first facility of Jamp Pharma outside Canada in Hyderabad. I am glad that Hyderabad will serve as a key hub in Jamp Pharma’s global aspirations. Hyderabad continues to consolidate its leadership position in life sciences and Genome Valley continues to be the most preferred investment destination for companies globally. I assure you that our government will also continue to work with the stakeholders to strengthen the environment further.”

Mr. Louis Pilon, President & CEO, Jamp Pharma Corporation said, “This major project would never have been possible without the support and progressive government policies of the Telangana Government. Mr. K T Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries, and IT & Commerce, a brilliant man whose visionary approach has propelled the growth and excellence of the life sciences industry in this state. JAMP is committed to collaborate with the state of Telangana for future growth and activities.”

