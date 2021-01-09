KTR Inaugurates 2BHK Dignity Houses At Lambadi Thanda In Baghlingampally

Hon’ble Minister for MA&UD Sri. K.Taraka Rama Rao, inaugurated 2BKH dignity houses at Lambadi thanda in Baghlingampally and sports complex at Adikmet here today. Speaking on the occasion Hon’ble Minister said Telangana State is the only one out of 28 states in the country is constructing 2,72,000 2BHK dignity houses for the poor with the cost of Rs.18,000 crores. In GHMC alone one Lakh 2BHK houses are being built with the cost of 9,714 Crores. In the Lambada Basthi 126 2BHK houses built with the cost Rs10.90 Crores. These houses are provided to the poor to live with dignity having all facilities like, with construction cost of Rs. 9 lakhs for each flat. Minister appealed to the beneficiaries to maintain the premises neat and clean and not to throw garbage on roads and nalas and requested not to sell or let-out to others as it is meant for the poor to live a comfortable life.Further, the Minister appealed to the citizens to co-operate in developmental activities.

Hon’ble Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India Sri. G.Kishan Reddy, Hon’ble Minister for Home Sri. Mohd,Mahamood Ali, Hon’ble Minister for Animal Husbandry and Minister of Animal Husbandary, Fisheries and Cinematography Sri.t.Srinivas Yadav, H.w.Mayor Dr.Bonthu RamMohan, Hon’ble MLA Sri. Muta Gopal, Sri.Kaleru Venkatesh, Hon’ble Dy.Mayor Sri. Baba Fasiuddin, local Corporators participated in the programme.

Earlier Hon’ble Minister laid foundation stone for construction of office building for Zonal Commissioner and Dy.commissioner office with estimated cost of Rs. 9.90 Crore and for construction of Model Market Narayanguda at Narayanguda Cross road.

CPRO, GHMC.