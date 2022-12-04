KTR to Inaugurate Revived Bansilalpet Stepwell in Secunderabad Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Nizam-era stepwell in Secunderabad will be inaugurated by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday, December 5. The Bansilalpet stepwell which went defunct four decades ago after it was filled with hundreds of tonnes of garbage and construction debris has been brought back to its original glory.

Bansilalpet stepwell, also known as Naganna Kunta by some accounts, was restored by The Rainwater Project in collaboration with the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department. It is one of the six stepwells which have been re-developed recently.

After the restoration of the stepwell, a tourist plaza building has been built and also a replica model of the stepwell is kept there. Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav inspected the rejuvenated stepwell on Friday and he was accompanied by MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and Kalpana Ramesh of The Rainwater Project.

“Over 500 tons of garbage, silt and debris accumulated over decades has been removed and it took over six months. After cleaning the stepwell, works related to the structure were taken up,” said Srinivas Yadav.

Earlier this year, the revived historic stepwell in Bansilalpet area of Secunderabad found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' radio talk. PM Modi had expressed his happiness over the restoration of the 18th century stepwell. The Prime Minister said that there are many centuries old stepwells in the country.

