KTR To Inaugurate Impulse 2022 At BVIC Campus Keesara

Social Entrepreneurship Summit “Impulse 2022” by Bala Vikasa International Center in partnership (BVIC) with Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), a first-of-its-kind summit will be inaugurated by the Honorable Minister of IT&IC, MA&UD, Shri. K T Rama Rao tomorrow at BVIC’s Incubation and Training Campus located in Keesara, Hyderabad. The summit will commence at 10.00 AM and intend to recognize, appreciate, connect, and strengthen multiple stakeholders of the Social Entrepreneurship ecosystem. Principal Secretary to ITE&C Department, Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS will be gracing the event as Guest of Honor.

The event will see eminent speakers from academia, industry, startup ecosystem, government, and investment network. Leading names like Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS, Mumbai), I-Venture@ISB, T-Hub, WeHub and Kakatiya Sandbox have partnered to enhance the scale and impact of the event.

The event will be hosting 50+ leading institutions and individuals driving social innovations and impact investments across the country, along with 100+ social entrepreneurs exhibiting their solutions. Alongside, the event will host workshops on Building Business Model for Sustainable Social Enterprises, and Fundraising Strategies for Social Ventures.

Also, Social Startups and Rural Innovators will be showcasing their products as a part of the expo to diverse stakeholders and wish to make meaningful connections for business growth.