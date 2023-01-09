KTR at HYSEA’s Interactive Session With IT Industry Leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao participated in an interactive session with IT industry leaders, organised by Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) at Thrill City, Necklace Road, on Monday. He credited the outcomes achieved over the last eight years to the collective efforts of the Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) Department and the IT industry. Minister KTR requested the captains of IT industry to look beyond Hyderabad and expand to Tier-II Cities.

The IT leaders gathered have responded with a loud applause when the Minister stated that the number of employees in the IT sector grew from 3.23 lakh to 8.7 lakh and the IT exports rose from ₹57,000 Cr to ₹1.83 Lakh Cr from 2014. “We all can take pride in these outcomes”, he said.

Citing Nasscom’s report, the Minister said that out of the 4.5 lakh jobs created in the IT sector in India last year, 1.5 lakh or one-third of the total jobs were added by Hyderabad leaving behind Bengaluru which created 1.46 lakh jobs. “The number of employees, employers who are looking at Hyderabad is growing. I sincerely believe that this is just the beginning,” KTR said.

Speaking about the two million jobs that are expected to be created in India in the coming years, the IT Minister said that the State government will continue to closely collaborate with the industry to latch up the opportunity. He appealed to the industry leaders to look beyond Hyderabad and expand their operations in Tier-II towns of the State, and urged them to point the State government to new opportunities, prospective investors. Asking them to guide the State government in a way that local youth get the bulk of the jobs, KTR said that the State has been working to see how partnership between industry and academia can be formed.

On the occasion, he spoke about the mobility, digital and other infrastructure created by Telangana government since 2014. Also, KTR said, technology that doesn’t benefit the common man is futile. “Telangana tops the list of States in the metric of per capita e-transactions offered through MeeSeva. First State to use facial recognition to renew pensioners' life certificates, and in local body polls,” he said.

The Minister also spoke about the robust innovation ecosystem created by Telangana Govt that includes T-Hub, WE HUB, Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), WASH Hub, T-Works and others. He informed them that B-Hub for Biotech & Life Sciences Industries is in the pipeline and that T Works will be inaugurated this year.

Minister @KTRTRS speaking at @HYSEA1991's interactive session with IT industry leaders. https://t.co/GkY4ndBDne — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) January 9, 2023

Principal Secretary of IT, E&C Department, Jayesh Ranjan, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S. Chauhan, MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) NVS Reddy, HYSEA’s President Manisha Saboo, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri and others attended the event.