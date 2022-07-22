KTR Hopes Prez Droupadi Murmu Will Clear Tribal Reservations Bill Among Others

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao congratulated Droupadi Murmu on being selected as the 15th President of India. He expressed hope that the much-awaited women's Reservation Bill, Tribal reservations enhancement in Telangana & RoFR amendment Bill will be cleared with the consent of the President. Here is the tweet made by KTR.

Droupadi Murmu won 64 percent of the votes polled in the election and was elected winner. She became the first tribal president of India. She will be the first president to be born after Independence and is the youngest to occupy the President post.