KTR Holds Talks with VRAs, Assures to Resolve their Issues

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao held talks with the representatives of VRAs’ Joint Action Committee in the Assembly premises even as the House was in session on Tuesday. VRAs have been demanding a better pay scale and job security.

Earlier in the day, tension prevailed near Telangana Assembly as the protesting Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) attempted to lay siege to the Assembly building, however, a large posse of police personnel deployed for the Assembly proceedings thwarted their attempt and took several protestors into preventive custody.

Amid heightened tension, the state minister called the representatives of the VRA committee into the Assembly hall for talks. After patiently listening to their demands, KTR assured the VRA representatives that their issues will be resolved.

The state minister further said he would hold another meeting with the VRA leaders on September 20. Meanwhile, he asked the village revenue assistants to call off their agitation.

It is worth mentioning here that VRAs have been staging protests across districts with a few even going on hunger strikes seeking resolution to their problems. They have been holding protests in various districts for about two months. So far 28 VRAs have committed suicide demanding pay scale.

