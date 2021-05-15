KTR Holds Talks With Pharma Firms, COVID Task Force To Procure Vaccines

The special Taskforce constituted to procure necessary vaccines and medicines for Covid management met top management of various pharmaceutical companies today at Pragathi Bhavan. The Taskforce headed by Industries Minister KTR discussed various issues indepth with the heads of pharma companies that are involved in the production of Covid-19 vaccines. Among the issues discussed in the meeting were the progress in the development of various types of vaccines by different companies, their production capacities, and the tentative availability of vaccines in the market.

Speaking to the representatives of the Pharma companies, Minister KTR assured all possible help from the Telangana state government to expedite the various steps involved in the commercialization of Covid vaccines. Minister stated that the Telangana Government is exploring all possible options to procure sufficient quantity of vaccines for the citizens of the state.

The Taskforce team also discussed various alternative treatment options to drugs that are in high demand (like Remdesivir) and has also decided to advise the medical fraternity to explore these options.

Among those who participated in today’s meetings were top management representatives from Natco Pharma, Biological E Ltd, Bharath Biotech, Serum Institute of India, Sanofi India, Virchow Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Hetero Drugs, Gland Pharma, Indian Immunologicals, and Dr Reddys Labs.

The Telangana Taskforce team members who participated in the meeting were Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries, Vikas Raj, IAS, Principal Secretary, GAD, Sandeep Sulania, IAS, Chief Secretary, Panchayati Raj, Rahul Bojja, IAS, Secretary, Scheduled Caste Development Department, Rajasekhar Reddy, Special Secretary to CM, Narsimha Reddy, MD, TSIIC and Shakti Nagappan, Director Life Sciences.

As part of its corporate social responsibility ,TSIIC has contributed an amount of rupees one crore 19 lakhs towards taking up activities for mitigation of the COVID-19 in the state of Telangana. The cheque for the amount was handed over by EV Narasimha Reddy managing director TSIIc to Rahul Bojja, IAS commissioner State disaster management authority in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, IAS principal Secretary industries and commerce and KT Rama Rao, Honourable Minister for industries and commerce.