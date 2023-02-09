KTR Holds Preparatory Meeting On New Secretariat Inaugural Celebrations

Hyderabad: To prepare the party leaders and cadre for the upcoming secretariat opening celebrations and make the program a huge success, Minister K.T. Rama Rao held a preparatory meeting with public representatives from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Unlike any state in the country, as the new secretariat was named after the architect of our constitution Dr. B.R Ambedkar, the minister suggested the leaders organize special programmes in every constituency.

KTR said that the leaders should gather at least 10,000 people from every constituency in the GHMC for the Parade Grounds meeting to be held after the secretariat inauguration.

He also instructed the leaders to conduct an extensive cadre meet on February 13 in all constituencies in the GHMC on mobilizing the public for the meeting.

Senior MLAs and MLCs from other districts will be appointed as incharges for each constituency and they will stay put in the segments from February 13 to February 17.

Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts participated in the meeting.