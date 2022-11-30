KTR Holds Meet on Preparations for Hyd Metro Rail Phase-II Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony 

Hyderabad: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao held a meeting on preparations to be made for the ceremony on December 9, 2022 when Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekar Rao would lay the foundation stone for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II.

The 31-kms Airport Express Metro which takes off from Raidurg Metro Terminal Station at Mindspace junction will pass through Biodiversity junction, Khajaguda road and touches Nanakramguda junction on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), and reaches Shamshabad International Airport.

KTR said that besides benefiting people who travel to and fro Shamshabad International Airport, the Metro Line will make the journey comfortable for employees who travel to Hyderabad from suburban locations enroute. The project is another major step in strengthening the public transportation system in the city.

Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chevella MP Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy, MLAs Arekapudi Gandhi and T Prakash Goud, M Mahender Reddy, Director General of Police, Arvind Kumar, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary, NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, and others were present at the meeting.

KTR issued directions to officials to ensure arrangements are made at the location where the foundation stone laying ceremony would be held, and the location of the public meeting. He asked Ministers, Public Representatives and officials to visit both the locations.

He requested Public Representatives from Hyderabad to participate in the programme as the crucial project would benefit people across the city. The Ministers present at the meeting were asked to convene with them in this regard.

