KTR Hits Back at Congress With 'Supari AICC Incharge' Comment

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao reacted to Manickam Tagore branding scribes 'Supari Journalists' to justify TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy's comments calling Shashi Tharoor a Donkey as being misquoted. On September 17, he tweeted, "When Journalists record off the record conversations and send it to people in power what you will think about him/her? Supari Journalist."

On Saturday, KTR recalled a statement made by Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy that Manickam Tagore had sold the TPCC president post to Revanth Reddy.

KTR shared an article from Sakshi Post and wrote, "What about Supari AICC in-charges who sell the post of PCC chief? Am not saying this; your own colleague INC MP has said it on record. Have some shame when you comment on journalists & their professional etiquette." Here is the tweet made by KTR.

What about Supari AICC incharges who sell the post of PCC chief? Am not saying this; your own colleague INC MP has said it on record 👇 Have some shame when you comment on journalists & their professional etiquette https://t.co/fJFQNDcz6b pic.twitter.com/qakei9Lab8 — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 18, 2021

KTR in an informal chat with reporters expressed wondering if the TPCC chief who got his post would sell MLA tickets later? KTR wondered how a person who earned his livelihood managed to purchase houses in the centre of Hyderabad.

It may be recalled Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy called Shashi Tharoor a donkey in an audio clip that went viral on all social media platforms. Revanth's comment triggered a political firestorm and many senior Congress leaders criticised the former for making such derogatory comments.