KTR Hits Back at Amit Shah for Calling KCR 'Anti-farmer'

A day after BJP top leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah branded Telangana Chief Minister Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao 'anti-farmer', the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) hit back at him saying it is the joke of the century.

Taking to Twitter, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Monday: "Who copied KCR's brainchild 'Rythu Bandhu' & rebranded it as PM-Kisan? Who apologised to the farmers of the nation after facing their wrath over farm-laws; After losing 700 valuable lives?"

Addressing a public meeting of the BJP at Munugode Assembly constituency on Sunday, Amit Shah had termed KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known as 'anti-farmer'.

KTR pointed out that Shah criticized the Chief Minister for not joining the Centre's Fasal Bheema Yojana.

"Earlier, Gujarat BJP government too rejected this scheme of NPA Govt & opted out! If it isn't good for your own home state Gujarat, how is it good for Telangana? What absurd hypocrisy is this?," asked KTR, who refers to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as Non-Performing Alliance (NPA).

