KTR Highly Confident Of Winning 2023 Elections

TRS Working President and Telangana MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao expressed confidence that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will score a hat trick as CM of the state by winning the 2023 elections. He further added that assembly elections will take place as per schedule in 2023.

KTR said that KCR is going to create a history in South India as legendary leaders like Tamil Nadu former CM Karunanidhi and former CMs like J Jayalalithaa and YSR.

KTR said that victory in the upcoming polls was a foregone conclusion and further stated that the pink party will definitely bag more than 90 seats. He criticised the recent survey by some private agencies and termed them as pro-BJP, and pro-Congress.

The IT Minister said that Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC was only surveying on the implementation of welfare schemes and further added that the schemes implemented by the Telangana government like Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, and KCR kits schemes are getting a good response. He further explained that some people were asking for the new ration cards and pensions.

KTR refuted the rumours of Prashanth Kishor's opinion of denying tickets to some sitting MLAs. He said that the party will give tickets to those who work hard for the welfare of the people and the performance of the leader in the past years will be taken into consideration.