HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao chaired a high-level meeting with representatives from the World Economic Forum and key leaders of the Life Sciences and Pharma sector in Telangana including Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E Ltd, P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, Director, Aurobindo Pharma, Naveen Gullapalli, Global Head, Novartis Business Services and Divya Joshi, Senior Director and Site Leader, Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre.

Representing World Economic Forum were Dr. Shyam Bishen - Head, Health and Healthcare, Sriram Gutta - Director and Deputy Head, India and South Asia, Purushottam Kaushik - Head, Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Yash Divadkar - Community Lead, Business Engagement, India and South Asia. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce), EV Narasimha Reddy, Vice Chairman, and Managing Director, TSIIC, and Shakthi Nagappan Director (Life Sciences & Pharma), Government of Telangana were also present.

The meeting was organised to explore avenues to strengthen the Life Sciences ecosystem in the State and identify further ways of integrating Hyderabad into the global health network. During the session, the Hon’ble Minister highlighted the strengths that the state possesses and also the various initiatives of the Government in the life sciences sector in the last few years, which has accelerated the growth of the sector multi-fold.

Further, the discussion also centered around potential collaboration with World Economic Forum to leverage their network in order to further accelerate the value and impact created by the Life Sciences sector in Telangana. WEF team has applauded the state’s efforts and initiatives and has expressed keen interest to collaborate with Telangana as a strategic and important partner in advancing its mission to improve healthcare globally.

