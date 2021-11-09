KTR Helps Tribal Student Pursue Higher Studies

Telangana Minister K Taraka Rama Rao never steps back to help those who are in need. He is going to provide financial assistance to Srilatha, a native of Bhadradri Kothagudem district to complete her education in IIT. She is from a poor Adivasi family. She completed Intermediate with an aggregate of 97% in TTWRJC (G), Nagarkurnool in the year 2021. Srilatha also secured 919 rank in JEE (Advanced) ST Category which helped her secure admission in IIT, Varanasi for B.Tech (Ceramic Engineering).

Her father Balakrishna and mother Radha work as Daily wage workers while her brother Sai Babu recently completed Intermediate in Tribal Welfare Jr. College, Yellandu. Due to financial situations, Srilatha found it difficult to arrange the money required for expenses which include course material, hostel accommodation and mess, and other expenses.

Knowing about her situation through media reports, Minister KTR responded and has invited the family to Hyderabad today and provided the required financial assistance to Srilatha to complete her education in IIT. He stated that it gives immense pleasure to support a hardworking and talented student like Srilatha. The family members thanked Minister KTR for the extended support.