KTR Helps Sabita, Inter Second Year Student From Nalgonda

It all started when Minister KTR came to know through Twitter about Sabita, a second year intermediate student from Nalgonda who drove an auto to support her family.

While Sabita’s father passed away a few years ago, her mother worked in a small restaurant in Nalgonda.

Impressed by Sabita's will power and confidence, Minister KTR requested Nalgonda Collector Prashant Patil to meet and assist Sabita. In his first tweet, the Minister called Sabita a dynamic girl and also said that he will meet her personally.

As promised earlier, Minister KTR met Sabita today in Hyderabad and handed over 2 BHK proceedings and an auto rickshaw.

During the meeting, Minister KTR enquired about Sabita’s health, education, and future goals. He stated that what Sabita was doing was not a small job. It takes a lot of hard work and willpower to take up something like this, he added. He appreciated her saying that she is a symbol of strength and inspiration for young girls.

After the meeting, Minister KTR on Twitter said, “As promised, met this young & supremely confident girl Sabita. Impressed with her clarity of thoughts & expression. Handed over copies of 2BHK proceeding & an Auto rickshaw as she had asked. Also promised to support her education pursuits.”

Sabita expressed happiness and thanked the minister for his support. She also stated that this will give her tremendous encouragement in achieving bigger goals in life.