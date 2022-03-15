KTR Helps EWS Students From Telangana Realise Their Dreams

Minister KTR on Tuesday extended financial assistance to a tribal Handball player and a student, who got admission in IIT Guwahati. Madavi Kareena is a Handball Player and a native of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. She participated in various State Level Tournaments and bagged several medals.

The State Level Handball Player received an invitation to participate in Asian Youth Women Handball Championship which is being held from 18th March 2022 in Kazakhstan. Madavi belongs to Scheduled Tribe (ST) community and has studied in TS Residential Tribal Welfare Institution at Asifabad. Her parents are daily wage agricultural workers. Due to her financial constraints, Madavi couldn't arrange for funds to bear the travel, visa, and other expenses.

After learning about her plight via Twitter, the State Minister came forward and provided necessary financial support to her. Madavi will now be able to take part in the International Handball Tournament in Kazakhstan.

KTR also helped Sankuru Manideep, a student from Amberpet, Hyderabad. After scoring 98.6% in Intermediate, he appeared for JEE-Advanced and got 799 rank. He got admission for B.Tech (ECE) in IIT, Guwahati, Assam. As his father is a daily wage worker, Manideep took a loan of Rs. 35,000/- to pay for seat allotment and admission fee, however, he is yet to pay other fees including accommodation, mess, and library fees.

Manideep was facing trouble attending online classes via mobile phone and needed a laptop. The Minister provided required financial assistance for his education and also a laptop.

Both the youngsters expressed their happiness over receiving support from the Minister. They promised KTR that they will succeed in their respective careers and also look after their parents, and also try to give back to society in their own way.