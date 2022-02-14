KTR Heaps Praises on Hyderabad Cop Who Saved Mother-Daughter Caught In Fire

Traffic police saved the lives of a mother and her daughter who were trapped on the fourth floor of an apartment that was on fire. The incident took place in Punjagutta on Saturday. Going into the details, a constable B Shravan Kumar was on his duty in Punjagutta as part of the CM KCR bandobast arrangement. At around 3:30 PM on Saturday, Shravan got a message on his walkie-talkie that a fire accident took place in a residential building near NFC X roads. He rushed to the spot as the location falls under his area.

He tried to control the fire along with locals. When he heard the screams of a child, he immediately went to save the child. He climbed over the neighbouring building and jumped into the terrace of the building and entered the fourth floor. He saved them and shifted them to the adjacent building safely.

Speaking to a news agency, Sravan said, "I am happy that the mother and child are safe despite being caught in thick smoke for a long time. But I don’t think I have done a great job. As police personnel, we are, time and again, told that public safety should be top priority and I just did my duty. I am thankful to my superiors for constantly encouraging us."

Telangana Minister K Taraka Rama Rao took to his Twitter and heaped praises on the constable for his timely response.