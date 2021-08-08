KTR Hands Over Custom Made Vehicles To Differently Abled Under Gift A Smile Initiative

As promised on the occasion of his birthday, Minister KTR handed over custom made vehicles to the Gift a Smile initiative. under the Gift a Smile initiative. The vehicles were handed over to the beneficiaries today in Hyderabad. Beneficiaries in the first phase were handed over vehicles today. Soon, the remaining beneficiaries identified will also be given these vehicles.

Many public representatives have followed his footprints and announced that they will donate vehicles under the Gift A Smile initiative as well. As promised, few public representatives also have donated the custom made vehicles today.

Gift a Smile, a novel initiative started by Minister KTR on his birthday last year, continues to inspire a lot of good samaritans to take up acts of charity this year as well.

Also Read: Amazon India Strengthens Its Fulfillment Network In Telangana

Minister stated that when he donated six ambulances in the Sircilla constituency under the Gift A Smile initiative last year, many other public representatives too came forward and donated ambulances. He added that over 100 ambulances were donated under this noble initiative last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister KTR said that this year as well, after he made an announcement of donating 100 custom vehicles for differently-abled, many public representatives from the TRS party have come forward. He added that more than 1000 custom vehicles are being donated under this initiative this year.

The Minister stated that these vehicles not just make the lives of the differently-abled comfortable, but also provide them with a livelihood.

Minister KTR interacted with all the beneficiaries and had lunch together after the vehicle distribution program.