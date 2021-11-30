KTR Flaunts His Indian Pride, Lauds New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Telangana IT Minister KTR congratulated Parag Agrawal and tweeted, "What do Microsoft, Google, Adobe, IBM, Micron, Master Card, and now Twitter have in common? All are led by CEOs who grew up in India! Congratulations to Parag who’s been chosen as the CEO of Twitter." Here is the tweet made by KTR.

What do MicroSoft, Google, Adobe, IBM, Micron, Master Card and now Twitter have in common? All are led by CEOs who grew up in India! Congratulations to @paraga who’s been chosen as the CEO of Twitter — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 30, 2021

After Jack Dorsey's resignation, Parag Agrawal became the Twitter CEO on Monday. Parag earlier worked as Twitter's CTO and now will be CEO.

Parag is from IIT Mumbai and has been with Twitter for a while now. Jack Dorsey likes Parag a lot and it could be one of the factors that helped Parag achieve a top post on Twitter.

Twitter in its press note said, "Parag Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 and has served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) since October 2017. As CTO, he has been responsible for the Company's technical strategy, leading work to improve development velocity while advancing the state of Machine Learning across the company. Prior to being appointed CTO, Parag had risen to be Twitter's first Distinguished Engineer due to his work across revenue and consumer engineering, including his impact on the re-acceleration of audience growth in 2016 and 2017."

Parag holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University and a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Jack Dorsey in his mail wrote, "The board ran a rigorous process considering all options and unanimously appointed Parag. He's been my choice for some time, given how deeply he understands the company and its needs. Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around. He's curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart and soul and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep."