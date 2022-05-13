KTR Files Defamation Case Against BJP Leader Bandi Sanjay

TRS working president KT Rama Rao's advocate served a defamation notice on BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay. Recently, KTR warned legal action against Bandi Sanjay for false allegations against him. KTR tweeted, "BS Kumar if you don’t stop these ludicrous, baseless & irresponsible allegations, I’ll be constrained to take legal action. If you have an iota of evidence to prove what you allege, please put it in public domain or else apologise publicly for this BS rhetoric, (sic)".

KTR reacted to the allegations levelled by Bandi Sanjay during his Praja Sangrama Yatra in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. It is all known knowledge that Bandi Sanjay alleged that the negligence of the Telangana state government and the mistakes of KTR's alleged benami company had forced 27 intermediate students to commit suicide.

The advocate representing KTR demanded that Bandi Sanjay should apologise KTR in the next 48 hours. Here is the legal notice sent by KTR's advocate to Bandi Sanjay.