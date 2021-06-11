KTR Feels The Pain of Ailing Girl's Photo, Extends Help

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao always helps the needy. People message to KTR for help. Srinivas Dharma, the father of Akshaya, a girl who has been suffering with tumour in throat took to his Twitter and posted the photo of Akshaya and wrote about her problem. KTR was very quick to react. He took note of it and said that he will personally handle the issue. He tweeted as, "I was in pain just looking at the photo of the child. Wonder how she is holding up. Will personally handle the issue and get the little one best medical care. Thanks for bringing this to my attention." He also asked his team to coordinate. Here is the tweet made by KTR.

I was in pain just looking at the photo of the child. Wonder how she is holding up 🙏 Will personally handle the issue and get the little one best medical care. Thanks for bringing this to my attention @KTRoffice please coordinate https://t.co/FAiDd14OLP — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 10, 2021

Another user, Shiva wrote that a one month baby has been suffering from Congenital Heart Defet, planned for surgery at Rainbow Children's Heart Institute. He further added that the parents of the baby are very poor and they can't afford. KTR reacted to the user's request and tweeted that his team will get in touch with the family. Here is the tweet.

We will take care of the child @KTRoffice get in touch with the family https://t.co/nD95R0XHxy — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 10, 2021

Here are some more people who have received help from KTR.