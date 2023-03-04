HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao conducted a surprise inspection of the works related to the steel bridge from Indira Park to VST and other development works on Saturday. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) engineering team is constructing the 2.62 km long four-lane bi-directional steel bridge. The Minister exhorted the officials to complete the works in three months and asked them to coordinate with Traffic Police to impose traffic diversions needed for the purpose. Also, KTR impressed upon the officials that the safety of workers and the public has to be given priority.

The Minister said that the steel bridge will be developed on the lines of other projects completed under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). GHMC is constructing the steel bridge corridor at a cost of nearly Rs. 426 crores. The project will especially serve people in Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Amberpet, and surrounding locations. It will ease the flow of traffic at RTC Cross Roads. Stating that there was a demand for the project over the past two decades, KTR said that a steel bridge is being constructed instead of the traditional concrete bridge so that the works are completed at the earliest. He said that the project will give relief from traffic congestion to lakhs of people.

Besides, the MAUD Minister inspected the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works at Hussain Sagar Surplus Nala. The minister assessed the retaining wall being constructed at Ashok Nagar. He said that a huge amount of funds were allocated for the Hussain Sagar Surplus Nala and constructions such as the retaining wall were taken up. The Minister said that this will protect low-lying areas from flood water from the lake. KTR asked the GHMC officials to complete the works before monsoons set in.

