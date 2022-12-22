KTR Dubs Centre's Malicious Campaigns A Conspiracy Against Telangana’s Progress

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao gave a call for protest at all district headquarters tomorrow against Centre’s malicious and misinformation campaign about implementation of Employment Guarantee Scheme in Telangana. Terming the Central Government’s action as vengeful, KTR said that construction of agri-produce drying platforms under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) benefits farmers. The Party’s Working President reminded that Centre has allowed States with coastal lines to build fish drying platforms under the MGNREGS. KTR lamented that the Centre did not heed Telangana’s request despite bringing this to its notice.

He said that the Centre is spreading misinformation by stating that construction of the drying platforms is diversion of MGNREGS funds. KTR said that the Central government served a notice to the State asking to return ₹151 crore spent on the construction of dry platforms under the scheme. He said that the Central government is bent on maligning, conspiring against Telangana government without considering benefits such works accrue to farmers.

KTR said that multiple requests sent by Telangana Government and BRS to Central Government on integrating agriculture and allied activities with the Employment Guarantee Scheme, were not considered favourably. He said that at a time when employment opportunities have come down after COVID and the rural economy is in crisis, Centre reduced funds allotted to the NREGS Scheme and imposed various rules. With this, he said, Narendra Modi led government prevented construction of 79,000 more drying platforms with ₹750 crores by Telangana State. Questioning what is wrong if the Employment Guarantee Scheme benefits farmers, KTR reiterated the demand to include the agriculture & allied works in the Scheme. BRS Working President said that this will be of help to farmers as the hike in prices of fertilizers and fuel have increased the investment cost in farming.

He said that with pioneering schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and round-the-clock free power, Telangana is a role model to the country in the agriculture sector. Modi-led Central government is attributing ill intentions to the State Government’s efforts to further strengthen the sector, KTR said. BRS Working President gave a call to all leaders and members of the Party to stage protests at district headquarters against Centre’s discriminatory attitude towards Telangana.

