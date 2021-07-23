KTR to Donate Vehicles To Differently Abled On Birthday

Minister KTR to donate 100 custom vehicles to the differently abled under Gift a Smile initiative on his birthday. Many public representatives to follow his footprints.

Gift a Smile, a novel initiative started by Minister KTR on his birthday last year, continues to do good, this year as well.

Minister KTR will be celebrating his birthday on July 24th. And the Gift a Smile initiative has again gained momentum as the Minister today tweeted, “Last year on the eve of my birthday, I had personally donated 6 ambulances & our TRS MLAs & MPs joined in taking the total No. to 90! This year too, decided that the best way to celebrate is to #GiftASmile in personal capacity to 100 differently abled with custom made vehicles.”

Minister also tweeted, “A request to TRS party leaders & other well wishers those who would like to greet me, kindly plant a sapling if you can as part of #MukkotiVruksharchana or #GiftASmile in your own personal way by helping someone in need. Please don’t splurge money on bouquets, cakes & hoardings.”

Many public representatives and prominent personalities have welcomed this gesture of Minister KTR and have come forward to contribute a few custom made vehicles under the Gift A Smile initiative.

While MLC Naveen Rao came forward to donate 100 vehicles, MLCs Shambipur Raju and Pochampally Srinivas Reddy promised to donate 60 vehicles each.

Also Read: Yadagirigutta: Rockslide on Temple Ghat Road Due to Heavy Rains

Minister Puvvada Ajay came forward to donate 50 vehicles and MLA Balka Suman promised to donate 50 vehicles, while MLA Gadari Kishore said that he would donate 20 tricycles.

Minister Sabitha IndraReddy, MLAs Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao, Saidi Reddy Shanampudi, Jeevan Reddy and a few others also have come forward to donate the custom made vehicles under the Gift A Smile initiative.