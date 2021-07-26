KTR Distributes New Ration Cards To Beneficiaries In Rajanna Sircilla District

The distribution of new ration cards started on Monday. Telangana MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao handed over the new ration cards to the beneficiaries of the Rajanna Sircilla district.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar formally started the much-awaited distribution of new ration cards in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. He handed over the new ration cards to the beneficiaries in the district.

More than three lakh families are going to get new ration cards on Monday following the scrutiny of documents and field verification by the officials of the civil supplies and revenue department.

Now, in Telangana, there are more than 90.5 lakh ration cards and the total number of beneficiaries would increase to 2.88 crores following the addition of 8.65 lakh more members. The news cards are going to be distributed from July 26th to July 31st.

The new beneficiaries are going to get the subsidized rice in Fair Price shops from August 1st. A total of 6kg of rice at a subsidized price of Re 1 per kg is given to every member enrolled on the ration card. The Telangana state government is also planning to print new ration cards with better designs soon.

The state government needs to spend another Rs.200 crore per year to supply nearly 6,000 metric tonnes of rice to the 8.65 lakh new beneficiaries. Now, the Telangana government is going to spend Rs. 2,800 crore per year on the subsidized rice.